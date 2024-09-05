"Information is power": Leaked Trump campaign memo warns staff against leaking

A memo that the Trump campaign sent to its entire staff warning them against speaking to the press was itself leaked on Wendesday, The Daily Beast reported.

The leaked email was signed by Trump co-campaign chairs Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles and was first obtained by NBC News and later posted on X by a reporter for Puck News.

“You should not be independently speaking or communicating with any members of the press — on or off the record,” the email warned staff. “We have done a great job at preventing leaks, and that has been because everyone knows what the policy is and what we expect from everyone. Information is power — and the press doesn’t give a damn if you lose your job because you spoke out of school,” the email read alluding to the termination of employees who didn’t adhere to guidelines.

The message alerted the staff of what is at stake should something compromising come out about their boss, Donald Trump.

“If just one of us goes off course, it jeopardizes not only the team but also President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot,” the message continued, Huff Post reported.

As the Puck reporter, Tara Palmeri, noted in her post: “there must be a hot story in the works” to warrant such a warning being sent out.