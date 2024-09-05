JD Vance will join Tucker Carlson on stage after the ex-Fox News anchor hosted a pro-Nazi historian

Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, is scheduled to join former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on September 21 as part of the political commentator’s own tour, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The Republican vice presidential nominee will appear as a special guest during the show even though Carlson is presently in hot water for welcoming a pro-Nazi Holocaust revisionist, Darryl Cooper, on his X show Monday.

During a two-hour friendly interview, Cooper claimed that Winston Churchill was the “chief villain” of World War II, the Inquirer noted. Cooper would go on to suggest that Nazi war crimes were a product of the Allies refusing to accept his peace terms; later, on X, he also suggested that France was better off when it was under Nazi occupation.

The interview was condemned by legitimate historians and others opposed to Holocaust revisionism. "Tucker Carlson's praise of Nazi apologist Darryl Cooper is an insult to the memory of the 6,000,000 Jews who were murdered by Hitler's Nazi regime," the Anti-Defamation League posted on X

Carlson’s platforming of Cooper incited a backlash even among fellow conservatives. Trump critic and former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wrote on X that Cooper’s remarks were “pro-Nazi propaganda.”

According to the Inquirer, tickets for the Carlson event with Vance are being sold by Ticketmaster for as much as $125.