Linkin Park's new singer Emily Armstrong receives backlash from Danny Masterson accuser

Linkin Park's newest band member, singer Emily Armstrong, is experiencing pushback from fans online for a possible connection to Scientology and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

Fans online have been circulating an Instagram comment that former Scientologist and the Mars Volta musician Cedric Bixler-Zavala sent to Armstrong, alleging that she has ties to the controversial group. Bixler-Zavala alleged that Armstrong and others tried to silence his wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler after she came forward, claiming Masterson sexually assaulting her. Carnell Bixler testified against Masterson in 2022 and separately filed a lawsuit against Masterson, NME reported.

The message said, "I’m surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Masterson’s behalf since your corny a** singer showed up to support him in the prelims. Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow Scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe’s when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult."

“Remember when we did the purification run down Emily? Were you directed to safepoint me cuz of what my wife knew? Why can’t you shut your mouth during a detox program where people are going through some rough shit but your corny ass is singing like an unsupervised child?

“Is it cuz you’re a born in Scientologist that gets a pass? How do you reconcile the homophobia found in the teachings of LRH’s [L Ron Hubbard, Scientology founder] book 'Dianetics'? Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend?”

On Instagram Carnell Bixler also posted in her stories a statement, which has been screengrabbed, that alleged Armstrong was a "hardcore Scientologist" who supported Masterson "in and out of court." The accuser also criticized what she alleges are the group's beliefs on abuse, sexual assault and homosexuality and cited "Science of Survival" and "Dianetics."

Bixler-Zavala and Armstrong have known each other previously. The two can be seen in a photograph together that the Church of Scientology included as a handout for their Celebrity Centre 44th Anniversary gala on Aug. 24, 2013.

These accusations follow the Friday announcement of the band's reunion and new addition in Armstrong, NBC News reported. Linkin Park suffered a loss with the 2017 death of its former frontman Chester Bennington. Bennington died by suicide shortly after the release of the group’s last album, "One More Light." The new Linkin Park also plans to release a new album, “From Zero," on Nov. 15.

If you are in crisis, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.