Kamala Harris' Fox News ad trolls Trump with supercut of his "best people" warning he is "not fit"

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris included some of Donald Trump’s former allies in her latest ad attacking the former president, released just a day before Tuesday's presidential debate.

The minute-long video ad, called “The Best People,” features prominent Republicans who worked in Trump’s administration speaking out about the risks of a second Trump term. The video will air nationally on Fox News and media in Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state.

“Take it from the people who worked for him: Donald Trump is a danger to our troops, our security, and our democracy. He should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States,” Harris wrote, sharing the ad on X.

“In 2016, Donald Trump said he would choose only the best people to work in his White House,” a narrator in the ad reads. “Now those people have a warning for America: Trump is not fit to be president again.”

It then includes an audio clip of former Vice President Mike Pence speaking after the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

“Anyone who puts themselves over the constitution should never be the President of the United States,” Pence said, later adding that he won’t endorse Trump in 2024.

The ad also features a clip from a CNN interview with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who says Trump can’t be trusted with the country’s security secrets and Mark Milley, the nation's highest ranking military officer, who refers to Trump as a "wannabe dictator."

“Take it from the people who knew him best, Donald Trump is a danger to our troops and our democracy,” the ad narrator concludes.