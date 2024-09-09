Kate Middleton opens up about battling to "stay cancer-free" after completing chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales has been focusing on her health since her shocking cancer reveal in March

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation after the Carlos Alcaraz of Spain vs. Novak Djokovic of Serbia Gentlemen's Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton has announced that she has completed chemotherapy after months away from the public eye and endless theorizing about her health earlier this year.

In a three-minute video message released Monday, featuring a voiceover from Middleton with footage of her family spending time together at some of their favorite locations — a forest, a beach and a field in Norfolk — the Princess of Wales provides a rare update to say that staying cancer-free is her main focus.   

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” Middleton says in the video. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone — especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

The princess goes on to thank people for the support they have shown her and her family, saying, “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Since her cancer reveal in March, Middleton has made only a select number of public appearances while she was undergoing treatment.  


