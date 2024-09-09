Kate Middleton has announced that she has completed chemotherapy after months away from the public eye and endless theorizing about her health earlier this year.

In a three-minute video message released Monday, featuring a voiceover from Middleton with footage of her family spending time together at some of their favorite locations — a forest, a beach and a field in Norfolk — the Princess of Wales provides a rare update to say that staying cancer-free is her main focus.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” Middleton says in the video. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone — especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

The princess goes on to thank people for the support they have shown her and her family, saying, “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Since her cancer reveal in March, Middleton has made only a select number of public appearances while she was undergoing treatment.