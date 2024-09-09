Secretive right-wing network paid influencers to spread sexual smears about Kamala Harris: report

An anonymous conservative network paid a group of influencers to promote sexual smears and rumors about Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Semafor reported.

The network began as a campaign that paid influencers to push standard pro-Donald Trump rhetoric like insulting President Joe Biden’s mental capabilities and accusing Democrats of weaponizing the Department of Justice amidst the former president's hush-money case.

The group would communicate regularly via email and Zoom calls, organized by a man who went by James Bacon. On the calls however, everything was anonymous. Nobody turned on their cameras or used their names, Semafor reported.

When Biden stepped down as the Democratic nominee and Harris rapidly gained widespread support to take his place, the network turned the focus of their attacks to the vice president.

In a call on July 22, just a day after Biden dropped out, the influencers were told to share various sexual rumors and smears about Harris, including comparing her to the “Hawk Tuah” girl. According to Semafor, this comparison was the “least crude” of the sexual slanders made against Harris.

One of the call’s participants, who was revealed to be former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., turned on his microphone to object, a call attendee told Semafor. Santos then left the call, they said.

“Oddly enough conservative influencers talking about Kamala’s sex life and race!” Santos tweeted days later.

Semafor was unable to identify the financial source of the influencer payments, though one participant reportedly made more than $20,000 over a couple weeks.