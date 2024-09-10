"I went to the Wharton School of Finance": Harris getting Trump flustered makes for great TV

Vice President Kamala Harris flexes her knowledge on domestic economic policy while aiming at Donald Trump's education at their first debate on Tuesday evening. And it was hilarious.

During the first segment live on ABC, moderator and ABC News anchor David Muir asked Harris and Trump whether the American economy is better off now versus four years ago.

The opponents snarled their teeth at each other with Harris making a dig at Trump's alma mater the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. The former president and Republican nominee graduated from Wharton in 1968. The Washington Post reported that Trump's brother Fred Trump Jr. and his father Fred Trump Sr. helped Trump get into the prestigious business school. Harris went to undergraduate college at Howard University.

Harris started, "What I'm offering is an opportunity economy and the best economists in the country, if not in the world, have reviewed our relative plans for the future of America. What Goldman Sachs has said is that Donald Trump would make the economy worse. Mine would strengthen the economy."

She looked mostly like this while saying it:

She continued, "What the Wharton School said is Donald Trump's plan would actually explode the deficit. 16 Nobel Laureates described his economic plan as something that would increase inflation by the middle of next year and would invite a recession."

However, Trump responded, "I went to the Wharton School of Finance and many of those professors, the top professors, think my plan is a brilliant plan. It's a great plan."

Katy Milkman, a Wharton professor, tweeted on X after the back-and-forth between the opponents, "Hi! @wharton Prof here. Show me the many colleagues who say Trump’s plan is any good? I count 0!"

And if this doesn't sound as wild as it was, factor in Trump rambling on about people eating cats, executing babies and TRANSGENDER OPERATION ON ILLEGAL ALIENS IN PRISON AND NO FRACKING IN PENNSYLVANIA.

