City faces bomb threat after Trump falsely accuses Haitian immigrants of eating dogs

A bomb threat on Thursday forced officials to evacuate City Hall in Springfield, Ohio, a city that has garnered considerable national attention because of Donald Trump and his running mate’s false claims that Haitian immigrants are eating pets, 2News reported.

The Springfield Police Division confirmed that the building had to be evacuated due to an unspecified threat and later updated that the evacuation was merely a precautionary measure in response to the threat.

Law enforcement is investigating the issue and witnesses describe a heavy police presence in the area, 2News reported.

According to a statement from the spokesperson for the city of Springfield, the city officials were alerted to the bomb threat at 8:24 am via an email that was also sent to multiple agencies and media outlets.

“We ask the community to avoid the area surrounding City Hall vicinity while the investigation is ongoing and to report any suspicious activity to the Springfield Police Division. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work through this matter,” the statement read.

The city government also posted about the incident on Facebook, writing: “Due to a bomb threat that was issued to multiple facilities throughout Springfield today, City Hall is closed today."

