"Baby Reindeer" creator and star Richard Gadd nabbed an Emmy award for his writing on the hit Netflix series and used his acceptance speech to offer support and solidarity for those going through a difficult time.

Gadd plays struggling comedian Donny Dunn in the series. Dunn is stalked over a period of several years by a woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning) and sexually assaulted by a writing mentor in a fictionalized portrayal of similar incidents in Gadd's own life.

“This is the stuff of dreams,” Gadd said as he accepted his award. “Look, 10 years ago I was down and out, right? I never ever thought I would get my life together. I never ever thought I would rectify myself for what happened to me and get myself back on my feet again. And then here I am just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards on television.”

"I don't mean that to sound arrogant," he continued. "I mean it as encouragement for anyone who's going through a difficult time right now, to persevere. I don't know much about this life — I don't know why we're here, none of that. But I do know that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you're struggling, keep going, keep going. And I promise you, things will be OK."