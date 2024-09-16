Tito Jackson, an original member of Jackson 5, dead at 70

Tito Jackson, one of the founding members of the Jackson 5 alongside his brothers, died on Sunday at 70.

A spokesperson for his younger sister, Janet Jackson, told The New York Times that the singer died of a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

His sons also confirmed the news Sunday evening on Instagram, writing, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken."

They continued, "Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pop," the statement concluded.

The singer and dancer was one of the original members of the family group Jackson 5 with his brothers Michael, Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon. The group dominated pop music in the late '60s and '70s with songs like “ABC” and “I’ll Be There." Jackson 5 eventually led to the mega-successful music career of the late Michael Jackson.

Recently, Tito had been performing with his brothers Marlon and Jackie as a reunited version of the Jacksons. Variety reported that they played a tour date as recently as a week ago in the U.K.