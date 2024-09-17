Jordan Chiles appeals "unfair" Olympics bronze medal decision

Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles is still fighting to get her bronze medal back.

The Paris Olympian filed an appeal of the decision that saw the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) force her to cede her third-place title in the floor event to Ana Bărbosu of Romania, per an announcement made by her attorneys on Monday.

Chiles is now appealing the decision in Switzerland, where CAS is headquartered.

“From start to finish, the procedures leading to the CAS panel’s decision were fundamentally unfair, and it is no surprise that they resulted in an unjust decision,” the athlete's lawyers said in a statement, per CNN. “Chiles believes in competing fairly and with integrity and holding these organizations to the standards and rules that were established to ensure fairness,” Chiles' legal team continued.

“Jordan Chiles’ appeals present the international community with an easy legal question—will everyone stand by while an Olympic athlete who has done only the right thing is stripped of her medal because of fundamental unfairness in an ad-hoc arbitration process? The answer to that question should be no,” said Chiles' lawyer, Maurice M. Suh.

“Every part of the Olympics, including the arbitration process, should stand for fair play,” Suh added," Suh added.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) had openly supported Chiles in her mission to see her medal reinstated. “Due to the egregious errors and oversight by CAS in handling the case and overlooking clear evidence of Jordan’s rightful Bronze win, we are determined to ensure she receives the recognition she deserves. Our commitment to truth in this matter remains steadfast,” the USPOC told CNN.