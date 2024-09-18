Superbugs predicted to kill 39 million people by 2050, study finds

A new study published Monday in The Lancet predicts drug-resistant infections could be linked to approximately 169 million deaths by 2050, according to the latest findings of a global research group. And antimicrobial resistant pathogens — AMR, or superbugs — are expected to directly kill more than 39 million people by that year.

The world's first global analysis of such trends, the findings were presented by more than 500 researchers who analyzed data from more than 204 countries over a 30 year period for The Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (GRAM) Project. The study's authors are calling for the priority development of new antimicrobial drugs and new prevention methods by global health policymakers.

"Our analysis of trends in AMR mortality by age suggests that there is a need for interventions to tackle the increasing burden of AMR in older age groups going forward. Findings from this study provide evidentiary support to policy measures that combat AMR and have the potential to save lives, by adopting strategies that decrease risk of infections through new vaccines, improved quality of health care in hospitals and health centers, improved access to antibiotics and promotion of antibiotic stewardship," the scientists wrote.

The new findings continue The Lancet's 2024 series on antibiotic-resistant illnesses, in which the publication has continued to advocate for several global targets to help toward a larger 10% reduction in superbug mortality by 2030. The latest findings echo those found previously by the World Health Organization, which attributes superbug development to the overuse of antimicrobials to fight viruses, bacteria and fungi.

GRAM project research said that millions of deaths could be prevented through improved healthcare access. As reported by Time, the notable finding arrives just ahead of a United Nations meeting on superbugs to be held Sept. 24 in New York.