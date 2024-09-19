Springfield mayor granted emergency powers amid threats against Haitian community

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue is claiming temporary emergency powers amid a wave of threats against Haitian immigrants in the Ohio town.

In a proclamation released on Thursday, Rue cited the continued threat of violence stemming from racist rhetoric repeated by presidential candidate Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance. The order suspended typical purchasing and contracting procedures to “enable departments to respond more efficiently to emerging risks, including civil unrest, cyber threats, and potential acts of violence.”

The Republican mayor has been vocal in rejecting GOP smears claiming that recent Haitian migrants in Springfield were eating local pets. Trump has promised a visit to the town beset by bomb threats in recent days, though Rue told reporters earlier this week that a visit from Trump could strain the city even further.

Trump has dismissed threats that followed his presidential debate claims that residents were "eating the cats." Vance, who shared the rumors of pet-eating before Trump took them to primetime, admitted the story was a fabrication. Still, Rue says the stories the Trump campaign tells could pose very real risks.

Haitians living in Springfield told Salon earlier this week that they were feeling the effects of the rhetoric, noting that they feel the need to stay inside when possible.

“We are addressing these threats with the seriousness they warrant and are taking immediate steps to ensure the security of both our community and our employees. Our commitment to preventing harm is unwavering,” Rue said on Thursday.