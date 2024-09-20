Colbert to host "Veep" cast reunion table read of famous episode at WisDems event

The cast of HBO's Emmy-award winning "Veep" is set to reunite for a table reading of one of the political comedy's most iconic episodes, in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character Selina Meyer learns she will be the next president of the United States.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the scene — “Crate,” which aired in the show's third season in 2014 — has seen heavy circulation since President Joe Biden bowed out of the presidential race, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to claim the Democratic ticket.

Given the episode's resurgence, the cast will come together in the hopes of “helping Dems win up and down the ballot in Wisconsin,” Louis-Dreyfus (who also served as an executive producer) revealed on Thursday in a video alongside Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler.

Comedian and late-night host Stephen Colbert will host the table reading of — which will double as a fundraising event for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin — on September 29 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

“We’re thrilled to team up with the incomparable Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of 'Veep' to deliver this year’s unforgettable and hilarious live virtual WisDems event, this time hosted by the one and only Stephen Colbert,” Wikler said.

“We tried to find an old episode where President Meyer accused immigrants of eating dogs and cats. But back when we were making 'Veep,' that seemed insane and over the top," Louis-Dreyfus quipped to The Hollywood Reporter, referencing one of former president Donald Trump's debate talking points.