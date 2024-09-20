Trump preemptively blames Jews if he loses in November, accusing them of "voting for the enemy"

During a Thursday night speech meant to address antisemitism, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump slammed Jewish people who don’t plan on voting for him, claiming that should he lose in November then Israel would be “eradicated” and American Jews would be to blame, CBS News reported.

Speaking at the “Fighting Anti-Semitism in America” event in Washington, DC, where Trump was accompanied by GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson, the former president falsely claimed he is currently winning the votes of four in 10 Jewish Americans, nearly double what the actual polling suggests.

"If I don't win this election, and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens, because at 40%, that means 60% of the people are voting for the enemy," Trump said.

Trump added that Jewish individuals who do plan to vote for his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, “should have their head examined," adding: “I find it hard to believe, part of it is a habit, I think.”

The former president went on recognize that his actual support among American Jews is significantly lower than he claimed earlier in his remarks.

"With all I've done for Israel, I received only 24% of the Jewish vote," he said, arguing that he would be polling at 100% were it not for “the Democrats’ hold or curse on you.”

During his speech, Trump highlighted his administration’s support for the Israeli government, such as moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, but complained that despite his best efforts Jewish voters had not treated him “properly,” Forbes reported.

Warning Israeli-Americans that they are putting themselves in “danger” by not voting for him, Trump added that Israel will face “total annihilation” should Harris be elected president.

"Rockets will rain down from above until the Iron Dome has been exhausted," he claimed.