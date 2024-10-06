"Much worse than we thought": Harris attacks Trump using Jack Smith Jan. 6 filing in new ad

A new ad from the Harris-Walz campaign hits Donald Trump on the latest revelations in the Jack Smith election interference case.

The ad, titled "Bombshell," focuses on Trump's alleged reaction when he heard that then-Vice President Mike Pence was endangered by a pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Using snippets from the 165-page filing released earlier this week, the ad says that Trump's actions on the day were "worse than we thought."

The ad continues with headlines about the report before noting that current running mate JD Vance — who has refused to say whether Trump had lost the 2020 election — is much more likely to fall in line with any possible election subversion schemes.

"Next time, there will be no one to stop him," the ad reads as an image of Pence is replaced by Vance.

The section of Smith's report that served as inspiration for the ad lays out an incredibly callous response to the rioting and violence of January 6 by then-president Trump.

"Upon receiving a phone call alerting him that Pence had been taken to a secure location, (redacted) rushed to the dining room to inform the defendant in hopes that the defendant would take action to ensure Pence's safety," Smith wrote in the report. "Instead, after (redacted) delivered the news, the defendant looked at him and said only, 'So what?'"

While Trump's team has decried the filing as full of falsehoods, his attorneys will not have to respond to the filing until after Election Day.