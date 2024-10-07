John Oliver rips into JD Vance for his continued election denial

John Oliver is dismantling the "civility" around the vice presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz, ripping Vance to shreds on his continued 2020 election denial.

On Sunday's episode of "Last Week Tonight," the comedian highlighted that there was more to the debate than political commentators were willing to admit or acknowledge.

“The debate included discussions on how to carry out mass deportations and whether women should have control over their own bodies,” Oliver said. “Etiquette is kind of beside the point. It’s like reading a ransom note and going, ‘This cursive is just so lovely. Look at the capital Y in 'You have 24 hours before he dies.' There are still some people who were raised right.'"

However, this hasn't stopped political commentators from stressing that politeness and civility are “what the country has been saying they want more of.”

In response, Oliver said, “On the list of things America’s been saying it wants more of, civility is at best No. 6, after affordable health care, gun control, cheaper housing, reproductive rights and starring vehicles for ('Bridgerton' star) Nicola Coughlan.”

The show then played a clip of last week's debate, highlighting a standout moment where Walz asked Vance, “Did [Trump] lose the 2020 election?” To which Vance replied, “Tim, I’m focused on the future.”

"That is a damning non-answer,” Walz said in return.

Oliver then went into how a day after the election, a judge unsealed special prosecutor Jack Smith’s 165-page brief that explained the lengths former President Donald Trump took to avoid leaving office after his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020. The document claimed that Trump told family members, "It doesn't matter if you won or lost the election, you still have to fight like hell.”

"But it super matters if you lost! It's kind of the main thing that matters," Oliver argued. “If he loses next month, there is every reason to believe Trump will dispute the results again, and Vance has made it clear he’s got no problem with that, and that alone should be disqualifying."

“For all the talk this week about his civility at the debate, let’s not forget deep down he’s the same colossal dips**t who spews right-wing hate with distressing ease and continues to defend the big lie that the last election was stolen,” the host pointed out.

Oliver concluded, "It is all tremendously bleak. Which is why — to borrow a phrase I heard recently — 'I'm focused on the future.' Specifically, one in which in four weeks time Trump hopefully loses this f***ing election."

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on Max.