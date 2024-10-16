"Not the words I would use": Vance goes all-in on Trump's 2020 election denial

After dodging the question for weeks, Donald Trump running mate JD Vance finally admitted where he stands on the question of whether or not the former president lost the 2020 election.

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Vance said that he doesn't believe Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the last election. The Ohio senator gave his take on that contest after being asked about it by a reporter in the crowd.

“I’ve answered this question directly a million times,” Mr. Vance said, per the New York Times. “No. I think there are serious problems in 2020. So did Donald Trump lose the election? Not by the words that I would use.”

That belief, shared by many Trump supporters, animated a slew of legal challenges from Trump and led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a right-wing mob on Jan. 6. Trump himself is currently on trial for a range of election interference charges related to his attempts to disrupt the certification of Biden's victory.

Though Vance has previously shared that he thought the election was stolen from Trump, he's refused to stand behind that claim since being tagged as a vice presidential candidate. Vance ducked the question from Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz at their debate earlier this month, a move that Walz called a "damning non-answer."

He continued to side-step the topic in an interview with the New York Times, which asked Vance to share his thoughts on 2020 five times in a single interview.