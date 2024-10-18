Campaign official admits Trump "refusing" interviews because he's "exhausted": report

Former President Donald Trump has pulled out of a string of campaign events and interviews over the last two months, often leaving his hosts frustrated after being promised a visit by the GOP presidential candidate.

The staff of The Shade Room, an entertainment site with wide reach among young and Black audiences, shortly after wrapping an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last week were left feeling that their "feet were being dragged in the Trump campaign," according to two sources who spoke to Politico Playbook. When they called to reschedule, a campaign official reportedly gave them a concise explanation: the former president was "exhausted."

Because of this, the official continued, Trump was "refusing [some] interviews but that could change" at any time, according to the two people familiar with the conversations. Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back against the report, telling Playbook that Trump's alleged exhaustion is "unequivocally false" and that he "has never backed down from an interview."

She did not provide an explanation, however, for why Trump has been flaking despite his constant criticism of Harris for not making enough media appearances. While Trump did show up to some interviews, most of them have been with friendly hosts like right-wing radio host Laura Ingraham and networks such as Fox News.

Most of the cancellations, on the other hand, have been on territory not predisposed to coddle the GOP nominee. In late August, Trump dropped an interview with The Detroit News, reportedly after he was asked to back up his claims about crime statistics. The cancellations ramped up in October, with Trump ditching a 60 Minutes interview mere hours before the taping, a Squawk Box interview due to "scheduling conflicts," and an NBC News interview because, according to his campaign, he decided to go instead to Michigan. He also cancelled an appearance at the National Rifle Association and at less overtly political events like the unveiling of a Polish-American Catholic shrine in Pennsylvania.

When he did show up for a contentious interview with Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Chicago Economic Club, Trump complained that he was "hoodwinked to go on that."

"I was supposed to make a speech in front of the Chicago Economic Club, which is a big deal," he said. "It’s a very prestigious place, everything was beautiful. And all of a sudden I understand I’m being interviewed by this gentleman and he’s got a reputation.”

At a Univision town hall, Trump remained unrepentant as undecided Latino voters questioned him about Jan. 6, libel about Haitian immigrants and his role in killing bipartisan border security legislation. And the Trump campaign has been indicating that some of the cancellations were a pre-emptive move to prevent similar kinds of performances — according to Playbook, the campaign stands by pulling out in part because 60 Minutes' fact-checking "was inappropriate and unnecessary."