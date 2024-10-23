Judge orders Army to release records around Trump's Arlington visit

A federal judge has ordered the Department of Defense to release their records related to a controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery made by former President Donald Trump earlier this year.

In a ruling shared on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ordered the Department of Defense to turn over documents about the visit to watchdog group American Oversight no later than Friday.

The group filed a Freedom of Information Act request for any reports related to Trump's stop by the cemetery in August. During that visit for a wreath-laying ceremony, Trump seemingly attempted to stage a campaign photo-op, which is prohibited under federal law. The Army shared in a statement at the time that an employee attempted to stop Trump and his associates from filming and taking photographs and was "pushed aside."

“Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds," the Army revealed.

In their filing, American Oversight said they wanted records about "inappropriate political activity in a location where it is prohibited by law.”

American Oversight Executive Director Chioma Chukwu told The Hill they were "pleased the court agreed on the need to expedite our request."

"With the election just two weeks away, the American people have a clear and compelling interest in knowing how the government responded to an alleged incident involving a major presidential candidate who has a history of politicizing the military," Chukwu said.