"Trump is an American tyrant": Springsteen backs Harris at Atlanta rally

Bruce Springsteen continued his support of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign on Thursday, playing a few songs during a star-studded rally in Atlanta.

"I want a president who reveres the Constitution...who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power," Springsteen said while introducing "Land of Hope and Dreams."

"Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant," Springsteen added. "He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American."

Springsteen was one of many A-listers who showed up for Harris in Atlanta. Media mogul Tyler Perry, director Spike Lee and actor Samuel L. Jackson were also on hand to lend support to the campaign.

The "Born in the USA" rocker has ramped up his support for the vice president in recent weeks, sharing his endorsement earlier this month in a video posted to social media.

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime,” Springsteen said at the time, adding that Trump should be disqualified from the office of president due to a lack of respect for the Constitution.

Trump responded to Springsteen's criticisms at his own Atlanta rally, while bashing Harris for supposedly needing entertainers to fill out her rallies.

"I'm not a huge fan." Trump said. "I have a bad trait I only like people that like me."