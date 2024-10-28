Harris leads Trump in two new polls thanks to strong support among women

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump in two new polls released Sunday, with women voters propelling the vice president's lead.

In a CBS/YouGov Poll, Harris leads Trump by 1%, 50-49. But among women, Harris has a 12-point lead, an advantage that’s been consistent for months as she’s made reproductive rights a theme of her campaign.

The CBS poll showed that 41% of women think efforts to promote gender equality haven’t gone far enough, the majority of those voters support Harris. 43% of men said those same efforts have gone too far, a group that overwhelmingly supports Trump. Men are also less likely to think Harris would be a strong leader compared to Trump, the poll showed.

The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll had similar findings based on gender, reflecting a broader national division among men and women when it comes to social issues. The poll shows Harris with a 4 point lead over Trump, 51-47, a 2% increase on her lead in the ABC News poll released earlier this month. She leads 56-42 among women voters, whereas Trump leads 51-45 among men.

Despite her lead, 48% of voters said they trust Trump more when it comes to the economy, compared to just 40% who said the same about Harris. The economy has been a top issue for voters since the spring and Trump has had a clear advantage with most voters on the issue.

In her closing arguments to voters, the vice president has doubled down on Trump's threat to democracy and women's rights, campaigning alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama and Republican Liz Cheney in the swing state of Michigan.

"To the men who love us, let me just try to paint a picture of what it will feel like if America, the wealthiest nation on earth, keeps revoking basic care from its women and how it will affect every single woman in your life," Obama said in a message to men on Saturday, before ripping into Trump's policies and how they will effect women.

Trump, meanwhile, has doubled down on his anti-immigration messaging in an extreme closing argument to voters, again promising a mass deportation to reverse an "immigrant invasion."