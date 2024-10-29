“Calcified nubs” and all: Jon Stewart isn’t leaving "The Daily Show" anytime soon

During Monday’s episode of "The Daily Show," an announcement that almost everyone saw coming was finally made.

“I’m coming back, baby! We’re doing another year!” Jon Stewart enthusiastically exclaimed, confirming that what was originally intended to be a part-time hosting gig with a 2024 expiration date will now extend through the end of 2025. And for good reason.

In a statement reported on by Variety, Stewart shared, “I’ve truly enjoyed being back with the incredible team at 'The Daily Show' and Comedy Central. I was really hoping they’d let me stick to every other Monday, but I’ll just have to suck it up…”

Before winning an Emmy for his return to "The Daily Show," Stewart touched upon why dipping out would be a bad move in this political climate, saying, “Well, my feeling is this election will never end. So why would I? How could I leave? I won’t be allowed to leave until the election, until we’re all ground to some sort of calcified nubs. … We’re looking forward to it being awful.”

During Monday's episode, the comedian tackled Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' last-ditch efforts before the election to garner voters. Harris had Beyoncé appear at a rally in Houston. Trump invited comedian Tony Hinchcliffe to Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, Hinchcliffe is being met with allegations of xenophobia and racism from the public after he called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

“In retrospect, having a roast comedian come to a political rally a week before Election Day and roasting a key voting demographic is probably not the best decision by the campaign politically, but, to be fair, the guy’s just doing what he does,” Stewart said. The show played various clips of the comedian roasting different races and ethnicities and Stewart said, “Yes, yes, terrible. There’s something wrong with me. I find that guy very funny, so I’m sorry."