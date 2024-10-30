Trump doesn't think MSG rally comedian calling Puerto Rico "garbage" is a "big deal"

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he’s “never heard of” the comedian who called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" during his rally at Madison Square Garden.

The comment, made by right-wing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, spread quickly online, sparking anger and frustration among Puerto Ricans across the country.

“I have no idea who he is,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

“Somebody said there was a comedian that jokes about Puerto Rico or something and I have no idea who he is. Never saw him, never heard of him, and don’t want to hear of him," he added.

The former president said event organizers often “throw comedians in,” without vetting them and that Democrats have nothing “taken somebody that has nothing to do with the party, has nothing to do with us, who said something, and they try and make a big deal”.

“I can’t imagine that it’s a big deal,” Trump said.

Trump’s attempts to distance himself from Hinchcliffe’s comments seem futile given the entire rally at MSG was filled with xenophobic bigotry and offensive humor. Though it was just one of many racist jokes made on Sunday night, Hinchcliffe’s comment could impact voting amongst the significant Puerto Rican populations in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina, all crucial swing states in which Trump and Harris are neck and neck.

A local Democratic Party member in Pennsylvania told Politico that Hinchcliffe’s comments is “spreading like wildfire through the community” of Puerto Ricans in the state. Shortly after Trump’s rally, Harris seized the unexpected opportunity to win over Hispanic voters, releasing an ad telling them that they “deserve better.”

Throughout the interview with Hannity, the GOP nominee maintained that he had a great relationship with Puerto Rico.

“Every time I go outside, I see somebody from Puerto Rico, they give me a hug and a kiss,” Trump told Hannity.

“Do you wish he wasn’t there?” Hannity asked, referring to Hinchcliffe.

“Yeah, I don’t know if it’s a big deal or not, but I don’t want anybody making nasty jokes or stupid jokes, and probably he shouldn’t have been there,” Trump replied.