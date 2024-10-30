"Let's put this junk behind us": Schwarzenegger endorses Harris for president

Arnold Schwarzenegger has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

The action star and former governor of California is the latest in a growing list of A-listers and Republicans who have thrown in behind the vice president, in large part because they're turned off by the nationalist turn of Donald Trump.

Schwarzenegger shared his reasoning for crossing the aisle in a post to X, saying that a Trump second term would just be "four more years of bullshit" and expressing his disgust with the stagnated politics of the Trump era.

"We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that," he wrote. "He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger."

The former governor stroke a general tone of disillusionment with politics, saying that he doesn't "like either party right now" and could find fault with both Democratic and Republican platforms. Schwarzenegger said he was spurred to act by Trump's election denialism and his recent comments calling the United States the "garbage can for the world."

"Rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets. To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America is a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious," he wrote. "I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."