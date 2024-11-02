Silent wounds of a generation: The toll of gun violence on youth mental health and a call for change

After every school shooting, a painful and familiar cycle repeats itself. Just last month, it was Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. The month before, Irondequoit, New York. In the aftermath, students and staff go back to school and try to reestablish some semblance of normalcy — attending classes, focusing on their studies, and hanging out with their friends. But beneath the surface, the reality is that life will never be “normal” again. Grief, survivor's guilt, PTSD, anxiety and depression will follow them from their classrooms to their homes and everywhere in between.

Gun violence significantly affects the mental health of survivors, while also affecting the nation as a whole. We grieve with the devastated neighbors and people of our community whenever we learn of another gun-related tragedy, but too often, we fail to acknowledge the trauma that comes with it.

In ways we do not yet fully comprehend, this public health crisis is affecting a whole generation of students who are growing up in the wake of lockdown drills and school shootings. Since Columbine, over 383,000 students have experienced gun violence in school, and that number is only growing. My entire generation is traumatized. What will the consequences be?

I and so many other young people like me have suffered the toll, and we’ve taken to the streets to demand action. But I’m left wondering: at what point will we say enough is enough, and mean it? It’s a trite question, but a deadly one. Until our lawmakers pass bold, meaningful action, more children will cower behind desks, texting their family “I love you” as shots ring out just beyond the classroom door. And even more children will come home from school, haunted by the memory of crouching in silence, pressed against the corner of a dimly lit room during “active-shooter drills.”

Why do we jeopardize the mental health of our children to gain speculative, but unproven, advantages from active-shooter drills?

Research shows that lockdown drills are now a common practice in schools across the U.S., with many institutions conducting them regularly to prepare for potential threats. However, studies indicate that these drills can adversely affect student mental health, leading to increased anxiety and fear, and there is little evidence that they actually improve safety in real crisis situations. Why do we jeopardize the mental health of our children to gain speculative, but unproven, advantages from active-shooter drills?

Perhaps even more painfully, teachers and students now discuss — if not openly then amongst themselves — who would risk their lives to try to defend their class from a shooter. It’s a thought that has crossed far too many children’s minds, and it’s a striking indictment of our failure as the only wealthy country where firearms are the leading cause of death for children.

In short, we are raising a generation of children who will carry the weight of fear throughout their lives, their innocence slowly eroded by the constant threat of violence. That is if they survive into adulthood. Unfortunately, it seems that some of us have already become numb to it.

While the students and staff at Apalachee High School are mourning and beginning the long road to healing, other students of our generation are left to grapple with their own silent wounds. Some of us may be wondering if we’ll be next. Some of us will be next. We have to do everything in our power to provide our youth and families with the resources they need to process their fears and traumas before we harden the scars that will last a lifetime.

There is ample evidence to support the effectiveness of strategies such as providing more mental health resources and social support. Look carefully at the politicians who offer empty platitudes talking about “mental health,” but who fail to support increased funding for it. And we know for a fact that tighter gun laws save lives.

In times like these, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines and wait for change to happen; we must be the catalyst for that change. The heartbreaking reality of children fearing for their lives in schools—the very places meant to inspire dreams and foster growth—should be more than enough to spur us into action.

On November 5th, let your voice be a force for those who can no longer speak, for the communities shattered by gun violence, and for the children who deserve to feel safe in their classrooms. Vote for leaders who prioritize the safety and mental health of our youth. Together, we can create a future where children grow up with hope, not fear, and where schools are once again sanctuaries of learning, not places of dread. Your vote is their lifeline—use it wisely, because tragically, far too many no longer have that chance.