"Something's very wrong there": Pelosi says Trump's brain is "deteriorating"

Donald Trump keeps calling for violence against the press and Nancy Pelosi believes she knows why.

In an interview on "Inside with Jen Psaki," the former speaker of the House said that Trump's rhetoric is "further indication of cognitive generation."

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday, Trump joked about the bullet-proof glass that surrounded his dais. The panels were put in place by the Secret Service after two failed assassination attempts on the former president.

He pointed to three sides and then noted that there was an area where he wasn't behind glass. He pointed to the nearby media section and remarked that any would-be assassin would have to "shoot through" the journalists to get to him.

“All we really have over here is the fake news, right? And to get me somebody would have to shoot through the fake news,” Trump said. “And I don’t mind that so much.”

In her interview with Psaki, Pelosi said that Trump's comments were the mark of a man in decline.

"Something is very wrong there," she said. “I think people who are thinking about voting for him have to know that he can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is and is clearly evident, and they may be voting for President Vance, which is a horrible thing for our country."

Watch the segment below:

https://x.com/InsideWithPsaki/status/1853129178129846312