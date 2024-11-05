Play along with Salon's 2024 election night bingo cards while you watch TV news

Turn today's election results coverage into a party game while you watch CNN, MSNBC or Fox News

By Russell Root

Video Producer

Published November 5, 2024 11:26AM (EST)

Election Night Bingo (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)
Election Night Bingo (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

To keep yourself entertained while awaiting the results of the 2024 election on Tuesday night, look no further then Salon's official election night bingo cards. There are cards for cable TV news viewers watching MSNBC, Fox News and CNN.

Squares are designed around the campaign jargon favored by pundits, highly specific details that only play out on one network, and election personalities like Steve Kornacki, John King and Arnon Mishkin. Enjoy and please play responsibly.

MSNBC Election Night Bingo Card

Fox News Election Night Bingo CardCNN Election Night Bingo Card

And join Salon on TikTok for more.

@salonofficial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Play along on Election Night with Salon’s Election Night Bingo Cards, available to download at salon.com!

♬ original sound - Salon


By Russell Root

Russell Root is a video producer for SalonTV and a creator on Salon's TikTok channel. He graduated with a BA in Film Studies and French from Wesleyan University.

MORE FROM Russell Root

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Bingo Cnn Elections Fox News Msnbc Presidential Election Tv