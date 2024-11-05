Play along with Salon's 2024 election night bingo cards while you watch TV news

To keep yourself entertained while awaiting the results of the 2024 election on Tuesday night, look no further then Salon's official election night bingo cards. There are cards for cable TV news viewers watching MSNBC, Fox News and CNN.

Squares are designed around the campaign jargon favored by pundits, highly specific details that only play out on one network, and election personalities like Steve Kornacki, John King and Arnon Mishkin. Enjoy and please play responsibly.

MSNBC Election Night Bingo Card

Fox News Election Night Bingo Card CNN Election Night Bingo Card

And join Salon on TikTok for more.