"It would be a miracle": Exit polls show grim outlook for Kamala Harris

As election results trickled in throughout Tuesday night, exit polls painted a grim picture of Vice President Kamala Harris' electoral chances in key swing states.

CNN exit polls found that the approval ratings of Joe Biden's administration were well below the national average in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. Anchors Dana Bash and Jake Tapper called Biden's numbers "brutal" as they waited for results from the states his vice president needed to win to stay in the race.

“Six in ten in Wisconsin say that they don’t approve of the president,” Bash said. “There’s no other way to look at it. That is, no question, a big headwind for Kamala Harris."

Bash and Tapper weren't alone on their network in pointing out the hill that Harris had to climb. Pointing to a 3-to-1 disapproval of the job Biden has done in office, Chris Wallace called said a Harris win would be "a miracle."

“I got to say, I think that with the present conditions in the country – I mean, in conventional terms, it would be a miracle that Kamala Harris could win with that kind of headwind,” he said. “If she is able to overcome those numbers and still win this election, then she has done a remarkable job of somehow separating herself."

Citing lower-than-expected margins of victory in suburban D.C., Democratic strategist James Carville was also not holding his breath for a Harris win. Stopping by Amazon's live election coverage and speaking to host Brian Williams, the Clinton campaign adviser said that "early indications here are not sterling."

The New York Times' vaunted (and occasionally maligned) "needle" forecast has shifted toward Trump as polls have closed in western states. As of this writing, Harris needs to sweep Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, though Trump holds a slight edge in the paper's forecasts for all three states.