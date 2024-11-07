"He turned out to be a brave man": Putin congratulates Trump on election win

Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly congratulated Donald Trump on his election win in a speech on Thursday.

The long-time Russian leader praised Trump’s courage and celebrated a chance to seize victory in Ukraine under the president-elect’s watch.

“His behavior at the moment of an attempt on his life left an impression on me. He turned out to be a brave man,” Putin said in a Sochi speech, per The Associated Press. “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the United States of America.”

The Russian strongman said he hadn’t talked to Trump since his surprising and overwhelming win but was looking forward to working with him.

“This is still his last presidential term. What he will do is his matter,” Putin said, emphasizing he has “no idea” what Trump will do in office.

Putin also said he looked forward to Trump’s “desire to restore relations with Russia [and] to help end the Ukrainian crisis.” Trump has blasted the Biden administration for aiding Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an ongoing war with Russia. He's promised to cut spending on such aid in his second term.