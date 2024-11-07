"He turned out to be a brave man": Putin congratulates Trump on election win

The Russian leader praised Trump's courage and hoped Trump would "end the Ukrainian crisis" alongside him

By Griffin Eckstein

News Fellow

Published November 7, 2024 9:17PM (EST)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Contributor/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Contributor/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly congratulated Donald Trump on his election win in a speech on Thursday.

The long-time Russian leader praised Trump’s courage and celebrated a chance to seize victory in Ukraine under the president-elect’s watch.

“His behavior at the moment of an attempt on his life left an impression on me. He turned out to be a brave man,” Putin said in a Sochi speech, per The Associated Press. “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the United States of America.”

The Russian strongman said he hadn’t talked to Trump since his surprising and overwhelming win but was looking forward to working with him.

Related

As Russia celebrates, Trump's win leaves Ukraine and the rest Europe unsure of what's next

“This is still his last presidential term. What he will do is his matter,” Putin said, emphasizing he has “no idea” what Trump will do in office.

Putin also said he looked forward to Trump’s “desire to restore relations with Russia [and] to help end the Ukrainian crisis.” Trump has blasted the Biden administration for aiding Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an ongoing war with Russia. He's promised to cut spending on such aid in his second term.

Read more

about this topic


MORE FROM Griffin Eckstein