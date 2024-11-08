"It’s hard to lose": Walz talks moving on after loss in Minnesota

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz returned to his home state to offer a sobering message about his election loss.

In his first public remarks since he was spotted teary-eyed at Vice President Kamala Harris' concession speech, Walz acknowledged the pain he and other Democrats are feeling.

“It’s hard to lose,” Walz said on Friday. “It’s hard to understand how so many of our fellow citizens, people Democrats have long fought to help, wound up choosing the path they did. And it’s hard to reckon with what that path looks like over the next four years.”

Shocked though he was, Walz championed the importance of looking across the aisle and seeing our neighbors not as enemies but as friends.

“Maybe when the campaign signs come down, we all get a little break from the rhetoric and the TV ads, and the fundraising texts – I’m sorry about those,” Walz joked, “we will sit down over coffee or a Diet Mountain Dew and just talk.”

The former candidate granted that the days ahead would be tough but emphasized hope was not lost.

“If you are feeling deflated or discouraged today, I get it. Take some time. Take care of yourselves, take care of your loved ones, take care of your community,” Walz said. “Get back in this fight when you are ready. And know that whenever you are ready to get back in that fight, I will be standing right here, ready to fight with you.”

Walz made it clear that he was serious about fighting, too, promising the North Star State would remain a “shelter from the storm” as long as he is the state’s governor.

“As long as I’m governor of Minnesota, we’ll be a state that respects democracy, a place where we’re proud of our civic debate and where we don’t demonize people who disagree with us,” Walz said.