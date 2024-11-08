"Your body, MY choice": Emboldened far-right men taunt women on social media after Trump win

Far-right men are harassing women on social media with variations of a message that neo-Nazi livestreamer Nick Fuentes posted to his X account: "Your body. My choice. Forever." It's the inverse of the pro-choice slogan "my body, my choice," popularized in protest of Republican efforts to ban abortion and regulate women's healthcare choices.

The barrage took off after Donald Trump, who has bragged about his role in ending Roe v. Wade, was projected to win the election. Women reported a surge in misogynistic threats over the past week, with many of them concluding that sexist men, emboldened by Trump's victory, now feel empowered to go on the attack.

"'Your body. Our choice’ and 'We own your body now' comments are starting to pour in,” Hannah Cor, women's liberation advocate said on TikTok. “Men no longer have or be quiet in their hatred for women. They can hate us out loud and lose nothing."

TikTok influencer Camila Guadarrama revealed that she had to delete a video because several men commented that they couldn't wait until she got raped. Another user of the app posted a slideshow of some of the messages she received, which included users telling to "have fun losing your right" and "keep your legs closed."

While Fuentes' original post received a wave of condemnation, it has also encouraged like-minded people to issue their own declarations on social media. “They will never get to make decisions about their own body,” wrote a user whose bio states that “CHRIST IS KING.”

“REPEAL THE 19TH,” commented another user, referring to the constitutional amendment granting women the right to vote.

Many Americans fear that the posts and messages are a preview of the presidency Trump will assume in January 2025. While Trump has waffled on whether he'd back a national abortion ban, he is closely allied with many politicians who have spoken adamantly in its favor, and has himself supported the efforts of GOP-controlled states to restrict women's rights. The number of women's health clinics are decreasing, and maternal mortality rates increasing, as doctors and women alike face prosecution for potentially violating GOP-passed laws.