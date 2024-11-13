"Every single word": GOP Rep. Nehls promises to pass anything on Trump's agenda

GOP lawmakers continue to give indications that they're ready to fall in line behind Donald Trump's administration.

Following a meeting between Trump and congressional Republicans on Wednesday, Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas said he was ready to pass "every single word" of the president-elect's second-term agenda.

"There's no question he's the leader of our party," Nehls shared with reporters. "His mission, his goals and objectives, whatever that is, we need to embrace it. All of it. Every single word."

Nehls went on to joke about intraparty loyalty to Trump, saying the president-elect could lead a congressional Hokey Pokey with little to no objection.

"If Donald Trump says 'Jump three feet high and scratch your heads,' we all jump three feet high and scratch our heads," he said.

Nehls painted the symbiosis between the incoming White House and Congress more colorfully than South Dakota Senator John Thune, but the newly elected Senate majority leader was equally straightforward about the role of the legislature in 2025.

“This Republican team is united. We are on one team. We are excited to reclaim the majority and to get to work with our colleagues in the House to enact President Trump’s agenda,” Thune said during his victory speech on Wednesday. "We will have an ambitious agenda, and it will take each and every Republican working together to be successful."

Trump, for his part, has been nominating allies for posts in the executive branch. He recently announced that billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would lead the not-yet-created Department of Government Efficiency.