Alarm spreads over Trump's pick of Tulsi Gabbard to lead the US intelligence community

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, has been picked by President-elect Donald Trump to oversee the U.S. intelligence community. While Trump had long been expected to pick an "outsider" for the role of national intelligence director, some elected officials were still caught off-guard by the selection of someone who has no formal intelligence experience.

Gabbard, who was a Democrat until 2022 but critical of her party long before that, endorsed Trump in the 2024 election. In a statement announcing her selection, Trump said that Gabbard would bring a “a fearless spirit” to the intelligence agencies and secure “peace through strength.”

Others are not so sure. Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve who served in Iraq, has long been critical of foreign policy establishment. Her deeply skeptical views of most U.S. foreign policy, including support for Ukraine, sympathy for dictators like Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad in Syria and embrace of various conspiracy theories has earned her many critics who say that she would not pass muster in a Senate confirmation process.

Gabbard, like many other "America First" proponents, exempts Israel from her quasi-isolationist critiques, once describing pro-Palestine protesters as puppets of a "radical Islamist organization" and serving as a keynote speaker at a conference hosted by Christians United for Israel. But one senior former intelligence official told Politico that allies like Israel would still have "serious qualms" about Gabbard.