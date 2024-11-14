Need a break from another Trump presidency? You can cruise around the world for the next four years, if your bank account can handle it.

Residential cruise operator Villa Vie Residences invites travelers onto the Villa Vie Odyssey for a journey that ranges from one to four years, with stops in more than 400 destinations, USA Today reports. So if the midterm elections are an improvement over the most recent one, you can return to America after the next two years.

The company touted the trips in a news release days after Trump won another term. The Nov. 5 election results weren't mentioned in the release, and the round-the-world journey was created before the election.

Travelers can choose from a "1-Year Escape from Reality," a "2-Year Mid-Term Selection," a "3-Year Everywhere but Home" and a "4-Year Skip Forward," the release said.

“Villa Vie Odyssey will be spending a month in the Caribbean before embarking on a 4-month South American journey featuring 2 Panama Canal transits, 2 World Wonders, the Chilean Fjords, an Antarctic sail-by, Carnival in Rio and an 8-day endeavor deep into the Amazon River,” it said.

Rates for double occupancy cabins range from $49,999 per person for a one-year journey to $159,999 per person for a four-year trip, according to the company's website. Single-occupancy cabins start at $79,999 for one year and $255,999 for four years.

Americans' interest in getting away has risen since the election. Reuters reports that Google searches for "move to Canada" surged 1,270% in the 24 hours after polls closed on the East Coast. Searches about moving to New Zealand climbed nearly 2,000%, and those for Australia jumped 820%, per Reuters.

The United Kingdom and Japan also were high on the list of destinations, CNBC reported.