Musk, father of 12, spent Thanksgiving dancing to "Y.M.C.A." with Trump

Elon Musk has a massive family, but he spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his soon-to-be boss Donald Trump.

Musk, who was attending a Mar-a-Lago dinner with his mother, was caught on video bopping along to Trump campaign rally staple "Y.M.C.A." The SpaceX head was seated next to Trump, as well as the president-elect's son Barron and wife Melania.

In the clip, Trump can be seen clapping Musk on the back as the chorus kicks off, leading Musk to throw his hands in the air and shout along to the 1978 hit by Village People.

Trump has regularly played the band's hits "Macho Man" and "Y.M.C.A" at his rallies. Village People lead singer Victor Willis initially okayed the use of his group's music, saying in 2020 that Trump has "remained respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line."

Willis changed his mind after Trump forcefully cleared out a Black Lives Matter protest in Washington, D.C.'s Lafayette Square. Willis asked that Trump cease using his music at rallies, saying he "can no longer look the other way." In spite of a cease and desist letter sent to Trump last year, the disco act's songs have remained a part of his events.

Trump tagged Musk to lead the currently nonexistent Department of Government Efficiency. Alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, the billionaire has been given the frighteningly vague mandate to slash government spending and axe other departments. He's already announced his intention to defund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.