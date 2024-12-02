President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats continued on Saturday with a pledge to enact 100% tariffs on a bloc of nine countries if they shift away from the U.S. dollar in international trade.

The BRIC alliance — consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates — has been looking to reduce dependency on the dollar as the countries tire of U.S. dominance over the global financial system, according to CNBC.

Even though the alliance accounts for 35% of the global GDP, according to Statista, the U.S. dollar still remains the most used currency in global trade. This has prompted countries to consider shifting away from the dollar over the years, in a movement known as de-dollarization.

“We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy.”

The BRIC bloc has been buying gold at an unprecedented rate, according to Asia Times, leading to the possibility that they may try to launch a new currency system based on gold. Any actual progress made in de-dollarization would be slow, and Trump said there is "no chance" the U.S. dollar would be replaced in international trade.

"Any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America," he wrote.

His latest threat came days after he said he would put a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, unless the countries step up efforts to stem illegal immigration and drugs flowing into the U.S.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said after speaking with Trump that she believes a tariff war can be averted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was able to convince Trump that lumping Canada in with Mexico over the flow of drugs and migrants into the U.S. is unfair, The Associated Press reported.