Harris wanted former ESPN hoops scoopster Wojnarowski to break Walz nom news

In yet another example of the Kamala Harris campaign being too cute by half, a new interview revealed that they hoped to break the news of Tim Walz's vice presidential nomination through ESPN's former head of hoops scoops.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Adrian Wojnarowski shared that the Harris campaign reached out to him with the news of Walz's nomination first, hoping to break the news in the same venue as blockbuster basketball trades. (Wojnarowski got scooped by another outlet before the plan came all the way together.)

Earlier this year, the insider commonly known as "Woj" stepped away from the style of rapid-fire social media reporting he'd helped create. He announced his plans to leave journalism and become the general manager of his alma mater St. Bonaventure's men's basketball program on X.

The move dropped his annual salary from over $7 million to $75,000, but Woj said that money was never a part of his decision to leave. The 55-year-old, who also revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, shared that he was burnt out on the beat he'd basically invented.

"What I was doing, it just wasn’t fulfilling anymore,” he said. “I was just done. This is what gets me excited. To learn something new, to be part of something like this. It’s a whole new challenge."

Seeking a Woj bump is entirely on-brand for Harris' spendy campaign that seemed almost compulsively obsessed with celebrity endorsements. The flashy, failed outing for the vice president managed to spend more than $1 billion on a campaign that was just over 100 days long, losing to Donald Trump in ways that were previously unimagined.