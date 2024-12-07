"He does not have a drinking problem": Trump defends "smart guy" Hegseth on "Meet the Press"

Donald Trump showed an unwavering faith in his pick to lead the Department of Defense during a sit-down with NBC's Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press."

NBC previewed the interview, which is set to air on Sunday morning, with a clip of Trump going to bat for Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host whose Cabinet nomination has dredged up allegations of sexual assault and problem drinking.

"He’s a young guy with a tremendous track record actually went to Princeton and went to Harvard," Trump shared. "He was a good student at both, but he loves the military."

Welker asked if Trump still had confidence in Hegseth after seeing a resurfaced police report containing allegations of rape and a whistleblower report from former employees who claimed Hegseth abused alcohol.

"I really do. He’s a very smart guy," Trump said. "I mean, every time I talk to him, all he wants to talk about is the military. He’s a military guy.”

Welker drilled down on the reports that Hegseth "struggled with drinking," asking the teetotal president-elect if he thought that issue would carry over into his administration.

"I’ve spoken to people that know him very well, and they say he does not have a drinking problem," Trump countered.

The sunny outlook on Hegseth's nomination isn't just limited to Trump. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was "optimistic" about Hegseth's confirmation chances during a stop by "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday.

"It seems like the momentum’s moving the right way," Johnson said. "We’ve all made mistakes in our lives, but we believe in redemption. What Pete brings to the table is a love for the military, a great education background, a great experience set, I think he’s well-suited for the job."

For his part, Hegseth has vowed to stay the course.

“We’re going to earn those votes,” Hegseth shared with reporters on Thursday. “We’re fighting all the way through the tape.”