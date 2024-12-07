"It's embarrassing to be him": MSNBC guest thinks kissing Trump's ring leaves DeSantis red-faced

As the chief executive of one of the largest and richest states in the U.S., Ron DeSantis certainly has power, but it's fair to say his current station as a Cabinet pick understudy isn't where the former presidential hopeful expected to end up.

During a stop by MSNBC's "The Weekend," Human Rights Campaign Press Secretary Brandon Wolf laid out exactly how shameful DeSantis' career had become.

"I just have to start by saying it's got to be really embarrassing to be Ron DeSantis in this moment," Wolf shared. "He's gone from believing he would be the next president of the United States and chastising people in his own party for kissing the ring of Donald Trump to playing understudy to the Fox News host who may not get the job because he has a drinking problem."

Related Ron DeSantis ends the most humiliating presidential run in history with one final disgrace

Wolf got to know DeSantis and his policy positions while working for the LGBTQ advocacy organization Equality Florida. He said that Trump values people like DeSantis because they're strivers above all else.

"Donald Trump really values certain qualities in people like Ron DeSantis and [attorney general nominee] Pam Bondi," he continued. "The first one is that they are also shamelessly self-obsessed."

Wolf said that Trump's main consideration for Cabinet picks is a sweaty sort of desperation that can be manipulated to inspire loyalty.

"They are desperate for power at every single turn and will do anything to get it," Wolf said.

Trump is reportedly considering DeSantis to lead the Department of Defense. The president-elect has already nominated former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to the role, but allegations of sexual assault and problem drinking have made his confirmation no sure thing.

If Hegseth's nomination were to fall through, he would be the second Trump pick who failed to make the Cabinet. Trump tagged former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to serve as attorney general in his second term, but a House investigation into alleged sexual misconduct quickly sank Gaetz's chances. Trump has since nominated the former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for that position.

Watch the segment below: