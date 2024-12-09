Police identify suspect in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO caught with handwritten manifesto

A man is being held by police in Pennsylvania in connection to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, ABC News reported Monday.

The man was identified by authorities as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione. He was traveling on a Greyhound bus and stopped at a McDonalds in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he was recognized by a witness from the photos circulated by police, law enforcement sources told ABC.

Mangione was carrying a fake New Jersey ID that matched the ID used by the gunman to check into a hostel on the Upper West Side before the shooting. He was also carrying a handwritten manifesto that criticized healthcare companies for "putting profits above care," law enforcement sources told The New York Times.

Altoona police arrested Mangione on firearm charges, New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. She added that Mangione is believed to be their "person of interest."

On Wednesday morning, Thompson was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan in what police say appears to be a "premeditated, preplanned targeted attack.” A new video obtained by ABC showed the gunman waiting for Thompson to exit the New York Hilton Midtown, before running across the street and shooting him. The video has not yet been released publicly.

The shooter fled the scene on foot and then on a rental bike before boarding a bus outside of New York City. Police have been unable to locate the suspect since.

Sources told ABC that the NYPD is sending detectives to Altoona to question the Mangione.