Trump still owes a $454 million civil fraud judgment to New York, state attorney general says

Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House will not affect his $454 million civil fraud judgment, a lawyer for New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote in a letter to attorneys representing the president-elect Tuesday.

Trump and his two adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, owe $490 million in total, including interest, to the state of New York after a judge ruled that they repeatedly lied about Trump's net worth to gain an advantage in loan negotiations. While criminal cases targeting Trump over covering up hush-money payments, election racketeering and other charges have been dropped due to the election results, presidents do not have immunity from civil litigation.

"The ordinary burdens of civil litigation do not impede the President's official duties in a way that violates the U.S. Constitution," New York Deputy Solicitor General Judith Vale wrote in the letter to D. John Sauer, the Trump lawyer who has been nominated to serve as U.S. solicitor general.

James will continue defending the judgment against Trump as he appeals the case, the letter continued.

Sauer had requested James drop the case after Trump's victory, to no avail.

"In the aftermath of his historic election victory, President Trump has called for our Nation's partisan strife to end, and for the contending factions to join forces for the greater good of the country. This call for unity extends to the legal onslaught against him and his family that permeated the most recent election cycle," Sauer wrote in an earlier letter that Vale said was based on claims that had "no merit."