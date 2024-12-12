New Jersey Rep. Gottheimer blames his kids for fake Springsteen Spotify Wrapped

A New Jersey gubernatorial candidate fessed up to editing his Spotify Wrapped to exaggerate his fandom for Garden State legend Bruce Springsteen.

Fourth-term Rep. Josh Gottheimer shared the stats, which show Spotify users their most listened-to artists and songs, last week. The doctored image boasted “Thunder Road,” “Glory Road,” and three other Springsteen cuts in his top five tracks.

Eagle-eyed followers and reporters quickly noticed some discrepancies between Gottheimer's "screenshot" and other users' end-of-year lists.

Gottheimer quickly admitted to fabricating the post but brooked no argument over his Boss bona fides.

“I wasn’t here for business baby, I was only here for fun. So just relax. This was a fun holiday tweet. It’s a joke to question my Springsteen creds, just ask my dog named Rosalita!” Gottheimer said on X. “Since everyone is dying to know, I’m actually a real Springsteen fan. The biggest surprise here is I managed to listen to more music than my kids this year.”

The allegedly authentic screenshot in his X post showed Gottheimer’s top artist was Springsteen, but the Bergen County Democrat’s kids were able to lock the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer out of his top five tracks. Gottheimer threw them under the bus in an interview with NJ.com.

“This would be my Spotify Wrapped if I didn’t share my account with my 12- and 15-year-old kids,” he told the paper.“While it’s Springsteen all day for me — don’t get me wrong, I still love listening to Taylor Swift!”