"Fake, made up charge": Trump calls for judge to be "disbarred" after hush money sentencing date set

Though he's due to get away with less than a slap on the wrist, Donald Trump is not happy about his upcoming sentencing for falsifying business records.

In a series of posts to Truth Social on Saturday morning, the president-elect painted a picture of a corrupt establishment that had unfairly targeted him in a series of civil and criminal cases.

"There has never been a President who was so evilly and illegally treated as I. Corrupt Democrat judges and prosecutors have gone against a political opponent of a President, ME, at levels of injustice never seen before," he wrote. "Corrupt judges or judges so blinded by their hatred of me ... are making a mockery of the United States Judicial System, and the World is watching in disgust."

Trump's rant came a day after New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan ordered that Trump be sentenced for his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Merchan made it clear in his order that he is unlikely to suggest jail time or fines for the president-elect during the Jan. 10 hearing but worried that dropping the case entirely would damage the average citizen's belief in the "rule of law." On Truth Social, Trump said his felonies were "fake" and called for Merchan to be disbarred.

"I never falsified business records. It is a fake, made-up charge by a corrupt judge who is just doing the work of the Biden/Harris Injustice Department," he wrote. "Every legal scholar of note said there IS NO CASE AGAINST ME. The judge should be disbarred!"

Elsewhere in the posts, Trump inveighed against Special Counsel Jack Smith and E. Jean Carroll. Smith wound down his election interference and classified documents cases against Trump following his election. Juries found Trump liable for sexual abuse and guilty of defamation in a series of cases brought by Carroll.

"And then we have, also in New York, the woman I never met (celebrity photo lines from 30 years ago don’t count!), who was awarded almost $100,000,000. A totally out of control, Trump-hating judge presided," he wrote. "Deranged Jack Smith, the evil and sinister prosecutor appointed by Crooked Joe Biden to 'take me down,' was found to be illegally appointed by a CORRUPT DOJ and FBI, and all of his many charges against me were dropped or dismissed."