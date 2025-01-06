Timothée Chalamet and Glen Powell look-alike contest winners made it to the Golden Globes

Do you want a way to score Golden Globe tickets? It might be as easy as winning a Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest.

That's how Chalamet and Powell's doppelgangers, Miles Mitchell and Max Braunstein, found themselves on the red carpet Sunday evening, holding signs that read, “I won a look-alike contest and now I’m at the Golden Globes.”

Mitchell won the first-ever look-alike contest in New York City in October. Since then, the 21-year-old has met Chalamet twice: once at an "A Complete Unknown" screening in NYC and a second time on the Golden Globes red carpet. But that first look-alike contest spawned a series of similar competitions for stars like Dev Patel, Zayn Malik, Paul Mescal and Jeremy Allen White.

Salon interviewed Mitchell during the chaotic event where several people were arrested and NYPD handed the organizers a hefty $500 fine. Mitchell, a native New Yorker like Chalamet, said about the actor: “I think he’s cool. We have some things in common a little bit.” The Chalamet dupe won a whopping $50 and a trophy worth about $250.

On the other hand, Braunstein scored a $5 prize, a cowboy hat and free queso from a local restaurant in Austin, Texas. The winner, decided by Powell's own mom, also was promised a cameo in Powell's next film.

But on the Golden Globe carpet, Braunstein stood face to face with his equal, Powell. "Oh, look who's here!" Powell said.

Powell told Etalk, "What a great guy, so fun. He's part of the family now. I finally have a brother!"