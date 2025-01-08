By all accounts, cryptocurrency had a big year in 2024. Bitcoin surpassed the $100,000 mark, legislation to govern the industry moved forward and donors became a political heavyweight, sending hundreds of pro-crypto candidates to Washington along with a new crypto fan — Donald Trump.

2025 is shaping up to be even bigger, even though there are concerns over Trump's potential conflicts and his appetite to regulate the industry. There's the possibility of a larger crypto bill becoming law, the potential for more currencies to become mainstream and a chance for crypto to capitalize on its political power.

"With a pro-crypto president and a bipartisan, pro-crypto Congress, our industry has a rare opportunity to get smart policy across the finish line that will shape the future of crypto in the United States,” Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith told Salon.com. "I’m confident that the crypto industry has the political capital, the public support and the technological vision to write the next chapter of America's innovation story.”

Here are some of the top predictions for 2025:

1. Industry-shaping legislation

The Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, or "FIT2" bill, passed the U.S. House last May, clearing a path for the most comprehensive legislation on crypto assets in U.S. history. And after Trump won reelection in November, crypto advocates became more ambitious.

"Can stablecoin legislation happen? Can market structure legislation happen? Can we make sure that the [Commodity Futures Trading Commission] gets the necessary authority to regulate spot markets? Can we also make sure that we protect all the developers and software engineers and people who are building really innovative products and who should not be regulated?" said Kara Calvert, vice president of U.S. policy for Coinbase, a digital currency exchange for crypto users.

The leading industry players are also lobbying to make sure it doesn’t become overregulated. "Technology itself should not be regulated, and we've been working very hard to make sure that this kind of legislation focuses on those intermediaries and not on the decentralized community that are out there building and innovating," Calvert said.

It’s reasonable to project that in 2025 we’ll see bipartisan support for breakthrough industry-wide legislation. It will be a test of crypto's lobbying power to see how much of their wish list this new legislation will include.

2. Support for stablecoin legislation

Stablecoins — digital assets pegged to the U.S. dollar and designed to maintain a stable price over time —became increasingly popular in 2024. Big banks showed interest and Regal movie theaters allowed U.S. customers to use stablecoin to buy tickets and concessions, per Pymts.com.

Cleve Mesidor, executive director of Blockchain Foundation, a nonprofit working to educate the public about the crypto industry, said legislation to provide a governing framework for stablecoins is likely to see support this year. Stablecoins are believed to be one of the easier starting points for updating U.S. laws on cryptocurrency.

"Congresswoman Maxine Waters will negotiate across the aisle to pass the stablecoin package she worked on with former House Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry," Mesidor said. "It has the best chance of being passed in both chambers and signed into law."

But a divided Congress will need to find common ground if crypto legislation is to advance further, she said.

"It will take votes from both sides of the aisle in order for bills to pass out of committee, or out of the House or Senate,” Mesidor noted. “Democrats working in crypto who have strong relationships in the party will be crucial, particularly during deliberations around market structure and considerations for microenterprises and [small and midsized enterprises]."

3. Bitcoin price projected to rise

Crypto enthusiasts have been making sky high predictions about bitcoin price for as long as bitcoin has been around, and 2025 is no exception. Galaxy Research projects bitcoin price will hit $185,000 by the fourth quarter, driven by "institutional, corporate, and nation-state adoption."

Bitcoin's momentum has included a growing acceptance of the digital asset's exchange-traded funds. Eleven spot bitcoin ETFs were approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2024, opening the door for a broader range of investors. In the past, many applications were rejected on the grounds that bitcoin's unregulated nature created too much risk.

"These products are making bitcoin more accessible to traditional investors, and we project bitcoin could reach $185,000 to $200,000"

"These products are making bitcoin more accessible to traditional investors, and we project bitcoin could reach $185,000 to $200,000 as it becomes a core component of diversified portfolios," Sid Powell, CEO of decentralized finance lending platform Maple Finance, told The Defiant.

4. Solana ETFs could gain approval

Crypto watchers are following the path of solana, an altcoin named after a beach town in southern California that is poised to become the next breakout star of the crypto world.

Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, sees spot solana ETFs gaining regulatory approval in 2025, solidifying the altcoin's position as a significant player in the digital asset space. Solana jumped to $257 in November 2024; it dipped to $220 at the start of the year.

The prediction is not unreasonable, given that spot bitcoin and ethereum ETFs gained approval last year and Trump has nominated pro-crypto Paul Atkins to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission. Already, five asset managers have filed applications to issue solana ETFs, according to etf.com.

However, industry observers have raised questions over investor appetite and how much solana ETFs would be able to attract.