"No one is my gatekeeper": Fetterman to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Senator John Fetterman, D-Pa., will be the first sitting Democratic senator to visit President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Fetterman told CBS News that he planned to “have a conversation” with Trump at his Florida home, saying he didn’t see an issue with speaking to the soon-to-be president.

“I think it's pretty reasonable that if the president would like to have a conversation — or invite someone to have a conversation — to have it. And no one is my gatekeeper,” Fetterman said.

Neither Fetterman’s office nor the Trump transition team have confirmed a date for the meeting.

The plans to stop by Trump's resort and residence come after Fetterman shared a willingness to support GOP goals. Fetterman was among Senate Democrats who indicated their willingness to work with Trump on his plan to deport millions during his second term. He signed on as a co-sponsor of the Laken Riley Act, a proposal that would compel authorities to detain and potentially deport undocumented individuals accused of certain nonviolent crimes.

Fetterman ran on a progressive slate of policy positions in 2022 but toned down his stances after winning his seat. He could be an important vote in the chamber for Trump, as he fights to pass legislation with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

The Pennsylvania senator has said he's open to Trump’s expansionist plan to purchase Greenland, slamming colleagues for their “freakout” over the suggestion in a Fox News interview.

“It's a responsible conversation if they were open to acquiring it and, you know, whether just buying it outright,” Fetterman told Bret Baier in a Tuesday episode of “Special Report,” comparing the potential deal to the Louisiana Purchase.

Asked if he would discuss the Greenland plan with Trump, Fetterman told CBS he planned to.

“I have no idea what's going to exactly come up. So, I mean, regardless of whatever comes up, that's going to be part of the conversation,” he said.