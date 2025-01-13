Meghan Markle postpones release of Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" due to L.A. fires

Markle is pushing out the release of her show to focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires

By Nardos Haile

Staff Writer

Published January 13, 2025 11:38AM (EST)

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex member of the British royal family with mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo at a home at 2858 Highview Ave. and Altadena Dr. that was destroyed during the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Friday, January 10, 2025. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex member of the British royal family with mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo at a home at 2858 Highview Ave. and Altadena Dr. that was destroyed during the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Friday, January 10, 2025. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has pressed pause on her new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," because of the Los Angeles fires.

The lifestyle show — previously set to premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 15 — will showcase the Duchess of Sussex's cooking chops, gardening tips and hosting advice alongside some of her buzzy celebrity friends like Mindy Kaling and "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer. Even her husband, Prince Harry, makes an appearance.

However, in the wake of the destructive wildfires in the Los Angeles area, the Angeleno requested that Netflix push back the release date. Now, "With Love, Meghan" will premiere on March 4.

Related

Meghan Markle has a new Netflix cooking show — and people are already ready to hate it

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Markle said in a statement to Variety.

Markle and Prince Harry have stepped in to help alleviate some of the devastation for the people affected by the fires. On Friday, the Sussexes visited the Pasadena Convention Center with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife Jennifer. The couple also posted a statement on their website urging people to "give back" and “open your home. If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do."

The Los Angeles-area fires have become one of the most destructive fires in the state's history with 24 confirmed deaths, more than 10,000 structures turned to rubble and tens of thousands displaced.

Read more

about this topic


MORE FROM Nardos Haile