Meghan Markle postpones release of Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" due to L.A. fires

Meghan Markle has pressed pause on her new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," because of the Los Angeles fires.

The lifestyle show — previously set to premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 15 — will showcase the Duchess of Sussex's cooking chops, gardening tips and hosting advice alongside some of her buzzy celebrity friends like Mindy Kaling and "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer. Even her husband, Prince Harry, makes an appearance.

However, in the wake of the destructive wildfires in the Los Angeles area, the Angeleno requested that Netflix push back the release date. Now, "With Love, Meghan" will premiere on March 4.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Markle said in a statement to Variety.

Markle and Prince Harry have stepped in to help alleviate some of the devastation for the people affected by the fires. On Friday, the Sussexes visited the Pasadena Convention Center with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife Jennifer. The couple also posted a statement on their website urging people to "give back" and “open your home. If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do."

The Los Angeles-area fires have become one of the most destructive fires in the state's history with 24 confirmed deaths, more than 10,000 structures turned to rubble and tens of thousands displaced.