South Korea's right-wing president arrested over attempt to impose military rule

Recently suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested early Wednesday by the country's Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, ending a political standoff triggered by Yoon's short-lived decision to impose martial law last month.

Yoon, with the support of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, issued a decree late on Dec. 3 that suspended the National Assembly, banned all political activities, placed media and newspaper organizations under military control, and prohibited strikes and other activities that "incite social chaos." Armed troops were also sent to raid the headquarters of the National Election Commission, which Yoon claimed was involved in "election fraud."

Justifying the decision, Yoon had accused liberal dissidents ("anti-state forces") and the National Assembly ("a monster") of collaborating with "North Korean communists" to destroy the country.

The attempt to stamp out political opposition and put South Korea under military rule for the first time in 45 years lasted for six hours, with Yoon's efforts ultimately doomed by public outrage and a defiant National Assembly, which voted unanimously to overturn his declaration as civilians and staffers fought off soldiers trying to stop them.

Despite Yoon issuing a groveling apology on television, in which he admitted to acting out of desperation and promised not to impose martial law again, the assembly impeached him and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Dec. 14, albeit without the support of Yoon's People Power party. The Ministry of Justice also barred him from leaving the country while state officials opened an investigation into whether the declaration of martial law amounted to an insurrection.

Yoon vowed to "fight to the end," ignoring subpoenas from investigators and fortifying the presidential compound with rings of guards, barbed wire and buses.

If Yoon had been successful in his apparent coup attempt, South Koreans may have found themselves in a situation akin to the pre-1980s era, when the country languished under a succession of unstable military dictatorships. Instead, Yoon has earned the ignominious distinction of being the first sitting South Korean president to be detained in a criminal investigation.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

When investigators and about 100 police officers arrived on Jan. 3 to serve a special court warrant for questioning, Yoon, surrounded by his 200-strong security detail, refused to surrender. On Wednesday, the investigators returned with 1,000 police officers armed with scaling ladders, warning Yoon's guards that if they resisted they would be arrested for obstructing justice. Yoon then submitted, but insisted in a pre-recorded video message that the investigation was "illegal" and that he was only cooperating to avoid bloodshed.

Most of Yoon's party has joined their leader in opposing both his detention and impeachment, with the suspended president's supporters holding rallies and spreading conspiracy theories in recent weeks.

Investigators have 48 hours to interrogate Yoon under the warrant they have now, but can request a separate warrant to extend the detention time by 20 days. Since the courts have already permitted the arrests of officials and military commanders who helped impose martial law, it is likely that they will accede to Yoon's continued detention as well, during which time prosecutors will be required to bring a formal indictment.

Separately, the Constitutional Court is deliberating on the National Assembly's vote to impeach Yoon. If the court upholds the impeachment, as it did with former President Park Geun-hye in 2017, Yoon will be permanently removed from office and a new election held within 60 days.