As the clock ticks for TikTok, users can migrate to numerous alternatives

TikTok's users are flocking to new alternatives in the days leading up to a possible ban in the U.S.

As the Supreme Court decides the app's fate, the law that would ban TikTok could go into effect as soon as Sunday, Jan. 19. Seeing an opportunity here, other competitive tech companies have begun pushing out similar versions that could serve as a replacement.

Since TikTok's merger with Music.ly in 2018, the app has become a global cultural touchstone, quickly shaping internet trends through memes, music, fashion, dance, beauty, books and so much more. The beloved app won't just disappear from the estimated 170 million monthly users in the U.S., however, users will be unable to post, message or save videos. This looming ban has galvanized people to look for other options elsewhere and, thankfully, there are several.

Here are some of TikTok's alternatives, explained:

RedNote

The most popular of the alternatives is the Chinese short-form video app RedNote (Xiaohongshu), which American TikTok users — dubbed "TikTok refugees" — are jumping ship to. They've also begun to brush up on their Mandarin skills too. RedNote has launched to the top of the Apple App Store and Google’s Play Store, leading the company to boast that the app has 300 million monthly users.

The app has a layout similar to the idea-based app Pinterest, shopping features like TikTok Shop and livestreaming like Instagram Live or TikTok Live.

There's no shortage of content on RedNote — from beauty tutorials to reviews — so users will never get bored of endlessly scrolling. Mostly, there is a rebel sentiment among its American users, who have found a Chinese-based replacement for TikTok after the U.S. government argued the Chinese company that owns TikTok was stealing its users' data.

Lemon8

Lemon8 is owned by TikTok's parent company, the Chinese-based ByteDance. This app is a more photo-friendly platform instead of heavily relying on video, though it still allows users to post videos like TikTok. The app is said to be a breed between Instagram and Pinterest.

However, the only downside to using Lemon8 is that it may face the same fate as TikTok. The law targeting TikTok is forcing ByteDance to either sell the company or ultimately be banned in the U.S. Lemon8's future may be at risk too because of ByteDance's ownership.

Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels has been a popular feature since Meta launched the short video component in 2020. Just like TikTok, Reels allows you to constantly scroll through your favorite influencers and comedians. The app even has a shop where you can buy products, similar to TikTok.

According to The Associated Press, Instagram has 2 billion active monthly users and this number may increase if American TikTok users head to Instagram instead.

YouTube Shorts

The original video platform, YouTube, also has its own short video feature like TikTok and Reels. Even though TikTok dominates trends and culture, YouTube is still widely used by teens and adults. Content creators on multiple platforms like TikTok and Reels also post their bite-sized videos on YouTube shorts.

While YouTube is known for its longer videos, the TikTok ban could drive more people to the platform.

Clapper

Another possible short video format app is called Clapper. The app, which launched in 2020, is averaging 200,000 weekly downloads, Deadline reported.

However, the app's founder, Edison Chen, stated that Clapper's audience is meant to appeal to older folks like Gen Xers. TikTok, in comparison to Clapper, skews a bit younger, servicing the under-25 demographic known as Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

"TikTok is targeting more of the younger generation, especially below 25. I saw a possibility of a more mature user base," Chen said. "They also want to enjoy the short-video format, but a majority of the social media platforms are targeting the younger generations."

The app is very similar to TikTok, but its biggest draw is that it has no advertisements.

Fanbase

Fanbase is a little different than TikTok because it requires a subscription fee. However, according to Rolling Stone, the app is a combination of TikTok, Instagram, Patreon, Clubhouse and Snapchat. The subscription model reportedly gives content creators equal opportunity to reach audiences without being shadowbanned or affected by sudden algorithm changes.

Another thing that differentiates Fanbase from the rest of the apps is its mission to uplift Black content creators, who reportedly are widely underpaid on social media platforms.

Triller

Triller is seemingly one of TikTok's top competitors because the company has hired ex-TikTok exec Sean Kim as CEO. This app is known for its music and dance emphasis alongside its ability to edit videos with artificial intelligence.

The app, which shares similarities with TikTok's short video feature, has also launched an initiative to transfer content from TikTok to Triller. This can be done by visiting the website SaveMyTikToks.com.

Likee

Last but not least is the app Likee. This content creator-friendly app is known for its extensive editing suite that features numerous beauty filters, AR filters and background changes.

Even though Likee has the smallest number of users from the various apps listed, it seemingly could be the right fit if you're looking to kickstart your influencing career.